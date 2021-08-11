Audio sensory 'chill out' room at Ipswich mental health exhibition
- Credit: The Phoenix Project
Visitors can chill out at an audio sensory room as part of a mental health exhibition in Ipswich.
The Phoenix Project Exhibition by the eponymous charity will encompass drawing, collage, painting, poetry and sculpture and will be on display at Ipswich Library from this weekend.
The charity ran a mindfulness programme online and members explored a sense of place and presence, and how creativity can help improve well-being.
Their work will go on display and give an insight into the experience of mental health as lived by members of the group.
Members who did not have access to the internet also took part in the project in other ways.
You may also want to watch:
Visitors will be encouraged to pause, breathe and take a moment to be mindful at the exhibition.
The exhibition will take place on the top floor of Ipswich County Library from Saturday, August 14 to Friday, August 20 from 10am to 4pm, opening 11am to 2pm on Sundays.
For more information about The Phoenix Project head to our website. phoenixprojectipswich.com.
Most Read
- 1 Ed Sheeran to perform 'intimate' gig next month
- 2 Major booking issues at Ipswich super surgery sparks staff recruitment
- 3 James Hazell hits out at BBC after leaving Radio Suffolk
- 4 Ipswich man denies raping drunk woman at 18th birthday party
- 5 Anger at 'pitiful' state of Wolsey statue in Ipswich
- 6 Drink-driver cut from wreckage of head-on collision near Ipswich
- 7 Where and when you can see the steam train in Suffolk over the weekend
- 8 Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup
- 9 Man punched woman repeatedly in the face
- 10 Trio fined for McDonald's Covid breach after 250-mile drive to find work during lockdown