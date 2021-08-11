News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Audio sensory 'chill out' room at Ipswich mental health exhibition

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:28 PM August 11, 2021   
A photo of the Phoenix Project members with the mayor at the Quaker meeting house.

Visitors can chill out at an audio sensory room as part of a mental health exhibition in Ipswich. 

The Phoenix Project Exhibition by the eponymous charity will encompass drawing, collage, painting, poetry and sculpture and will be on display at Ipswich Library from this weekend. 

The charity ran a mindfulness programme online and members explored a sense of place and presence, and how creativity can help improve well-being.

Their work will go on display and give an insight into the experience of mental health as lived by members of the group.

Members who did not have access to the internet also took part in the project in other ways.

Visitors will be encouraged to pause, breathe and take a moment to be mindful at the exhibition. 

The exhibition will take place on the top floor of Ipswich County Library from Saturday, August 14 to Friday, August 20 from 10am to 4pm, opening 11am to 2pm on Sundays.

For more information about The Phoenix Project head to our website. phoenixprojectipswich.com.

