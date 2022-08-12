Public inquiry needed and health trust must be broken up now

Opinion

As many of you will be aware, yesterday 140 doctors signed a letter to the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) chairman saying they "lack confidence" in the organisation's leadership and that they find services unsafe due to their high workload.

Whilst incredibly disappointed that we find ourselves in this position I cannot say I am surprised by the actions of these dedicated professionals. Considering what we know about the consistent failings of the organisation over many years, this is a final blow for the NSFT that has long in my opinion, run out of road.

The decision taken yesterday is not one that would have been made lightly by those who spend their lives trying to improve the mental health of so many vulnerable people. The significance of this move cannot be understated, and this intervention reflects so much more than an immediate neglect of the trust. It reflects a consistent failing over many years that has changed the culture and capabilities of a trust meant to serve those who need help most. We've known for a long time that the main issue with the failing trust is its leadership not the hard-working professionals on the frontline and this latest development continues to reflect this.

Whilst this is not the first time there have been calls for radical change at the top, as I have argued this for a while, this is the most significant. These are highly trained professionals who, like me, have lost complete confidence in the trust’s ability to cater to the most vulnerable people in society. Through their failings, the response to the severe mental health challenges we see today appears to have lost compassion, empathy and most importantly, the human touch from their leadership.

On Friday I visited a Mental Health and Wellbeing event at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich where this was in abundance. There were over 20 local organisations, most of them voluntary showing how they carry out incredible work in the community supporting those with mental health issues. One of those in attendance was Nigel Seaman from Combat2Coffee, who does important work supporting veterans and offenders. I was thrilled to be able to present him with the Prime Minister’s Award in recognition of this incredible work. This event goes to show not only the attention mental health is getting at all levels in our community, but also the importance that must be placed on an effective Mental Health Trust to support these local organisations who are all of one voice that fundamental changes need to be made.

Nigel Seaman from Combat2Coffee receives the Prime Minister's award from Ipswich MP Tom Hunt - Credit: Tom Hunt

Unfortunately, the issues within the NSFT are not created overnight. Promises of reform from their leadership that I, as a Member of Parliament, continue to hear would have sufficed seven years ago but I find completely unacceptable today. Vague promises of tinkering around the edges are not appropriate and I continue to call for a Special Administrative Committee to take over and provide some breathing space whilst a longer-term plan is created. We cannot wait a moment longer to address this critical issue and I am pleased to see more and more of my colleagues come to the same conclusion that enough is enough.

The actions over recent years have been to paper over leadership cracks that run deep into the trust. Bright new talent has little desire to join the trust, and those hard-working professionals already there are under increased workloads and understandably looking for alternative employment. I continue to find myself reflecting on the question, ‘Do I trust NSFT with the lives of some of my most vulnerable constituents?’ and I am afraid that due to the leadership of the trust, the answer is no.

I know that some of the trust’s actions to rectify the situation have been forward-thinking, with the new chair of the trust having a positive record. However, one person alone cannot turn a trust completely unfit for service around. We must see a radical change and a future roadmap, with different options to deliver a service residents can rely on. I took note of the words my colleague and neighbour, Dr Dan Poulter MP said, describing the NSFT as “past the point of no return.” For a Member of Parliament, who is also a practising doctor with a huge amount of professional experience in this area makes such a decisive intervention, it must be heard. Like the many doctors who signed the letter yesterday, this is something he would have thought very carefully about, and particular attention should be given.

Many different organisations were represented at the Corn Exchange event - Credit: Tom Hunt

I have previously met with campaigners who, like me, are calling for this radical change. Their demands for a public inquiry are reasonable and I personally believe one should be held as soon as possible. I have also raised these calls with the Minister responsible, highlighting that alongside a public inquiry, a roadmap should include the possibility of breaking up the trust to create new organisations which address each county individually. These new organisations must have simpler structures, less bureaucracy and the effective treatment of local patients at their heart and I know the Minister is considering all options.



I took part in a follow-up meeting with the Minister to reinforce these demands. I wanted a full and frank discussion but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. With the leadership of the trust in attendance, I felt that there was an assumption that they would continue in post and felt the meeting merely attempted to pacify MPs who were largely very angry. The fundamental questions were not answered by them and whilst I appreciate that another inspection is ongoing, how many more times do we need to be told the NSFT is a failure? Even if the Care Quality Commission came back with a positive view, I would still think the NSFT is too far gone for a miraculous turnaround. With the voluntary sector and its own doctors unwilling to engage, a Special Administration Committee is needed, and it’s needed now.



