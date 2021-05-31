Ipswich MP praises learning disability charity

Published: 3:47 PM May 31, 2021

Tom Hunt has praised the good work that disability charity the Papworth Trust does in Ipswich. - Credit: House of Commons

A charity for people with learning disabilities which started a lockdown journal when the pandemic began has been praised by Ipswich's MP.

Tom Hunt praised the "fantastic" Papworth Trust, in Foundation Street, during a speech in the House of Commons where he highlighted its support for adults with learning disabilities and the disabled community.

Mr Hunt said it was a great example of a charity showing what disable people can do, as oppose to what they can't.

He asked leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, if the government would find time to debate how services to support adults with learning disabilities are funded and structured.

Mr Hunt added: "He acknowledged that organisations like this are a lifeline of support for some of the most vulnerable in our communities and everything that can be done to support them should be done."