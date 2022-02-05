News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Will you be sliding down the world's largest inflatable?

Published: 9:30 AM February 5, 2022
Inflatable Ipswich is on July 9 in Trinity Park. 

Raising money ro support those living with cancer could not be easier if you take part in Inflatable Ipswich. 

The world’s largest 5K run is coming to Trinity Park to raise money for Helen Rollason Cancer Charity which supports patients with complementary therapies and counselling.

Attendees taking part in Inflatable Ipswich will be helping the charity raise the almost £900,000 a year it needs to provide services. 

The charity's help does not end when treatment is done and Helen Rollason continues supporting men and women with all types of cancer at all stages – whether newly diagnosed or longer-term.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: "Providing support for cancer patients’ emotional well-being alongside their medical treatment continues to be at the core of the charity’s mission." 

More details on how to register for the July 9 event are available here: runforcharity.com/running-event/inflatable-5k--suffolk--10k

