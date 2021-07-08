Video
Battlebus arrives at Ipswich Hospital in call for NHS pay rise
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A UNISON battlebus leading the charge for a big pay rise for health workers has visited Ipswich Hospital - but staff and visitors had to search for it!
The bus is touring the region, with union staff on board promoting their claim for a one-off payment of £2,000 per person for all health workers for their efforts over the last 18 months.
The £2,000 offer has already been accepted in Scotland - but the government has told English NHS workers it cannot afford a rise of more than 1%.
UNISON regional organiser Sam Older said many NHS staff felt devalued after 18 months of working on the front line in the battle against Covid, only to be told the government could only afford a 1% pay rise.
He said: "In Scotland, they have been offered the one-off £20 a week increase which has been really appreciated. That would go down well in England and Wales as well."
You may also want to watch:
He was frustrated that the bus could not be parked somewhere prominent at the hospital - the only site available was between some stacked containers near the ambulance station.
"In Chelmsford, we were able to park right outside the front so staff and visitors could easily see us," he said.
Most Read
- 1 GALLERY: Crowds pack Ipswich pubs as England seal place in Euro 2020 final
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into Pizza Hut
- 3 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
- 4 Crash involving car and cyclist near Holywells Park in Ipswich
- 5 Ipswich Hospital emergency department sees record high attendance
- 6 Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons
- 7 Japanese knotweed may not be 'death sentence' for Ipswich homes
- 8 TV star Ant Middleton praises Ipswich coffee shop
- 9 Beloved Ipswich shopkeeper remembered through incredible tattoo
- 10 Ipswich rape accused denies creating story to fit evidence
Union officials were joined by nurse and Ipswich Labour councillor Sarah Barber, who said there was a need to improve staff pay to boost morale.
She said: "The (hospital) trust is giving us a small boost - a day's pay, a day off or a contribution to charity - but they're limited in what they can do and the government really should show their support for us."
That was backed by Sachin Handa, who works in the transformation team and came to offer his support.
He said: "The government has to offer staff more - there are real problems with morale, so people are leaving.
"They are moving into the private sector and then working here maybe three days a week instead of five.
"Staff need to feel valued and that means with their pay - otherwise there is no fun or joy in the work."
Mrs Barber added that many of the worst-paid staff are not directly employed by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich Hospital.
They are employed on minimum-wage deals with private contractors, even though they do vital work in the hospital.