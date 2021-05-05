News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Closest Covid testing hub to Ipswich town centre forced to close

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:52 PM May 5, 2021   
More nursing places are set to be available at the University of Suffolk Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich town centre's asymptomatic coronavirus hub is at the University of Suffolk on the waterfront - Credit: Archant

The only asymptomatic coronavirus testing hub in Ipswich's town centre has been forced to shut due to a burst pipe. 

The Covid-19 centre at the University of Suffolk is one of three in the town for asymptomatic testing. 

The other testing sites at Ipswich's Whitton Sports and Community Centre and Martlesham Community Hall are open for now, with Whitton closed from Thursday, May 6 to Saturday, May 8 so it can be used as an election counting venue. 

Repairs and a deep clean will take place as soon as possible, according to Suffolk County Council.

