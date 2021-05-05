Closest Covid testing hub to Ipswich town centre forced to close

Published: 1:52 PM May 5, 2021

Ipswich town centre's asymptomatic coronavirus hub is at the University of Suffolk on the waterfront - Credit: Archant

The only asymptomatic coronavirus testing hub in Ipswich's town centre has been forced to shut due to a burst pipe.

The Covid-19 centre at the University of Suffolk is one of three in the town for asymptomatic testing.

The other testing sites at Ipswich's Whitton Sports and Community Centre and Martlesham Community Hall are open for now, with Whitton closed from Thursday, May 6 to Saturday, May 8 so it can be used as an election counting venue.

Repairs and a deep clean will take place as soon as possible, according to Suffolk County Council.

More information can be found here.