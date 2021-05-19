Ipswich 5k park run series 'looking forward' to being back

Published: 7:00 PM May 19, 2021

Ipswich's 5k running series has returned to Christchurch Park following a year of Covid-enforced absence.

After a long lockdown break, The Nice Work two-lap course is "looking forward" to being back from May through to August.

Thom Sands, marketing assistant at Nice Work, said: "With it being a series, we see returning faces each month. We begin to build relationships and it's great to catch up after a few weeks apart.

"Of course, the runners too recognise one another and begin to socialise - it's great for the community. With it being a shorter distance of 5k, usually we get new runners attending this race, which we love.

"Evening racing seems to have more of a relaxed atmosphere than Sunday racing, and we particularly find that at this race - especially as it is across Summer evenings."

Nice Work's 5k run is returning to Ipswich's Christchurch Park - Credit: Nice Work

The first race is on Tuesday, May 25 in Christchurch Park at 7.30pm and monthly Tuesdays on June 29, July 27 and August 24.

For more see here.