Ipswich 5k park run series 'looking forward' to being back

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM May 19, 2021   
Nice Work's 5k run is returning to Ipswich's Christchurch Park

Nice Work's 5k run is returning to Ipswich's Christchurch Park.

Ipswich's 5k running series has returned to Christchurch Park following a year of Covid-enforced absence. 

After a long lockdown break, The Nice Work two-lap course is "looking forward" to being back from May through to August. 

Thom Sands, marketing assistant at Nice Work, said: "With it being a series, we see returning faces each month. We begin to build relationships and it's great to catch up after a few weeks apart.

"Of course, the runners too recognise one another and begin to socialise - it's great for the community. With it being a shorter distance of 5k, usually we get new runners attending this race, which we love.

"Evening racing seems to have more of a relaxed atmosphere than Sunday racing, and we particularly find that at this race - especially as it is across Summer evenings."

Nice Work's 5k run is returning to Ipswich's Christchurch Park

Nice Work's 5k run is returning to Ipswich's Christchurch Park

The first race is on Tuesday, May 25 in Christchurch Park at 7.30pm and monthly Tuesdays on June 29, July 27 and August 24. 

For more see here

