Life-saving defibrillator installed at Whitehouse Baptist Church

A new defibrillator has been installed at Whitehouse Baptist Church. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A local emergency responder from Ipswich has led a campaign for a new defibrillator at Whitehouse Baptist Church - and it has now been installed.

Kirsty Youngs, an emergency responder on the Whitehouse estate, came up with the idea after taking part in many emergency calls.

Rev.Robert Foster, Kirsty Youngs and IBC Whitehouse Cllr Colin Wright - Credit: Kirsty Youngs

She said: “The whole community had come together to fundraise for this because we didn't have a defibrillator in the Whitehouse area.

“There are many paraded shops and schools nearby, and the estate also has got a high population of elderly residents.

“The defibrillator was needed in the heart of the estate, and I'm just pleased that when I suggested at the church, they said that they would be happy to have it there, in the middle of the estate.”

Rev.Robert Foster, Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Hughes , Kirsty Youngs, IBC Whitehouse Cllr Lucy Trenchard and IBC Whitehouse Cllr Colin Wright - Credit: Kirsty Youngs

Ms Youngs works as a GoodSAM responder, providing local emergency help in case of cardiac arrests, before an ambulance can arrive at the scene.

“Recently there has been a real shortage of ambulances that have been free in the area. Very often I’m the first one called to start CPR or basic life support before the ambulance then arrives.

"It can be anything between a few minutes and nearly an hour. CPR is effective but it’s not as effective as having a defibrillator. That increases the chances of surviving a cardiac event by up to 70%.”

Local residents have also been taught how to use the defibrillator and how to perform basic first aid.

The fundraising was set up by Kirsty on the Whitton and Whitehouse Community Facebook page.

Money was raised by Whitehouse Baptist Church, St Thomas’ Church, private donations, and included a £1,200 grant from the North West Area Committee.

Josh Youngs with his new puppy at the Jubilee community day at Whitehouse Baptist Church. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The project was supported by Councillors Lucy Trenchard, Colin Wright, David Goldsmith, Sam Murray, Ian Fisher and others from the North West Area committee.

On Friday, the Whitehouse community not only celebrated the installation of the defibrillator, but also organised a Queen’s Jubilee party.

Jubilee community day at Whitehouse Baptist Church.L-R Lorna Curtis, Edna Green, Jean Hudson and Jillian Woolnough. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rev. Robert Foster from the Whitehouse Baptist Church said: “The day went very well. We were so blessed with fine weather and a very good turn out. In addition to regular church members and friends and families from our extended fellowship, we had a number of local families with young children from the estate join us."



Rev Robert Foster with the new defibrillator at Whitehouse Baptist Church. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown