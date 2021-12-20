News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Walk-in Covid jabs available at Ipswich sports centre this week

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:54 PM December 20, 2021
Whitton sports centre has re-opened after lockdwon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Whitton Sports Centre is being used as a Covid vaccination centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People are being urged to get a walk-in coronavirus booster at Whitton Sports Centre in Ipswich before Christmas.

The centre in Whitton Church Lane is one of many buildings in Suffolk being used to continue the rollout of the vaccine in the face of the Omicron variant.

It will be administering  jabs between 2pm and 6pm on Monday, 9.30am and 7pm on Tuesday and 11am and 7pm on Wednesday.

No bookings will be required and people are encouraged to simply turn up.

A total of 58,268 boosters jabs have been administered in Ipswich up to December 18.

A full list of walk-in vaccine centres in the Suffolk and North East Essex ICS area can be found here.

Coronavirus
Ipswich News

