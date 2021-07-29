News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cancer patient hitting the waves again after radiotherapy treatment

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:30 AM July 29, 2021   
Ipswich cancer patient Olle Nash, front, ready to set off to sail around Britain in aid of Macmillan

Ipswich cancer patient Olle Nash, front, ready to set off to sail around Britain in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, with his crew, from left, Nick Johnston, Alan Clifton, and his son-in-law, John Wright - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Ipswich cancer patient Olle Nash will soon be sailing the high seas again after his radiotherapy treatment. 

Mr Nash has been raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his daughter that died of cancer.

He will continue his journey from Scotland to sail around Britain - this time going through the Irish sea, stopping in Scotland, the Isle of Man and Wales - on August 2.  

Mr Nash, a Gulf War veteran, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019 and was receiving radiotherapy during early July at Ipswich Hospital.

Ipswich cancer patient Olle Nash, right, ready to set off to sail around Britain in aid of Macmillan

Ipswich cancer patient Olle Nash, right, ready to set off to sail around Britain in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, with his crew, from left, Nick Johnston, Alan Clifton, and his son-in-law, John Wright - Credit: Denise Bradley

The treatment "will take some time to work", Mr Nash said, but he's eager to get back to his boat, mooring in Rhu Marina.

He was struggling to find a place to moor but was helped by local Scottish cancer survivor Susan Bell. 

"She gave me this incredible price," the 63-year-old added. "I really hope to meet her when I get up there. 

"Its very wonderful and seeing the humanity out there and get to know all these people."

Thanks to being in the press, Mr Nash has also got his name out there and during his last trip in June had many fellow sailors recognise him and donate to Macmillan.

"I'm hoping all the publicity will help raise money for this great cause," he said. 

Olle's sailing yacht the Renegade will be setting off from Fox's Marina on Saturday

Olle Nash is setting sail on August 2 - Credit: Olle Nash

This time he will be joined by Alan Clifton, another Gulf War army veteran living locally, and David Polley from Felixstowe to sail his yacht the Renegade.

Mr Nash had wanted to stop in Ireland on his way but due to Covid restrictions in the republic, he would only be able to moor in a quarantined space in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin. 

He is going to do this in the Isle of Man, if it's possible but said many of his stops could be on hold due to the weather or Covid. 

Melanie Humphreys, a relationship fundraising manager for Macmillan in the East of England said: “Olle’s fundraising will not only help people diagnosed with cancer in the short-term, but also the many more people who will receive the life-changing news they have cancer in the future.

Olle Nash from Ipswich isn't letting bowel cancer stop him from sailing around Britain

Olle Nash from Ipswich isn't letting bowel cancer stop him from sailing around Britain - Credit: East Coast Photography

“Regardless of how early or advanced their cancer is, or whether it’s financial, emotional or medical support they need, Macmillan services and professionals will always do whatever it takes to make everyday life that bit easier for them.

"But that wouldn’t be possible without supporters like Olle, as 98% of our income comes from public donations.”

To donate please go to justgiving.com/fundraising/olle-nash.and to follow his journey see sailingwithcancer.co.uk.

