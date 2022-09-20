Woman who suffered two seizures in Ipswich looking to thank helpers
- Credit: Hannah Eley/Lucy Taylor
A Suffolk woman who suffered two seizures in Ipswich Cattle Market is looking to thank two strangers that helped her.
Hannah Eley, 33, has functional neurological disorder which can cause non-epileptic seizures.
On Friday, September 16, at 12pm, the Chelmondiston resident collapsed at the Cattle Market bus stop before she awoke in a pool of blood caused by a deep gash on her forehead.
During the incident, a man and a woman ran across to help the unconscious Hannah.
"I can't quite remember what they looked like," she said.
"But I think the woman was blonde and the man was a First Bus manager or employee.
"They just told me not to move and provided some comfort.
"I want to let them know I'm okay and to thank them for what they did."
Following her seizures, Hannah was rushed to Ipswich Hospital where she required seven external and seven internal stitches.
She is still recovering from the incident today.