Quadruplets follow in mum's footsteps to become nurses

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:41 PM August 23, 2021   
L-R: Aleena, Aneesha, Joby, Anjel and Aneetta Shibu Mathew

Left to right, Aleena, Aneesha, Joby, Anjel and Aneetta Shibu Mathew - Credit: Joby Shibu Mathew

A Woodbridge family are overjoyed after a set of quadruplets followed in their mother's footsteps by qualifying as hospital staff.

Mum Joby Shibu Mathew has had her joy multiplied by four after her daughters finished their training at Ipswich Hospital this year, where she works as a nurse.

The quadruplets, aged 21, completed training placements at Ipswich Hospital after beginning their studies in 2018, having all felt inspired by their mother's selflessness.

Aleena, Anjel, Aneetta and Aneesha

Aleena, Anjel, Aneetta and Aneesha - Credit: Joby Shibu Mathew

Three of them have now fully trained as nurses, while fourth daughter Aneesha has completed her physiotherapy qualification.

Aneesha has now secured a job at Kettering Hospital, while her sisters Aleena, Anjel and Aneetta work at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge.

You may also want to watch:

Three of the sisters studied at the University of Suffolk – where their mother also studied – while Aneesha studied physiotherapy at the University of East Anglia, in Norwich.

L-R: Aleena, Anjel and Aneetta Shibu Matthew Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

L-R: Aleena, Anjel and Aneetta Shibu Mathew - Credit: University of Suffolk

Aneesha said it is funny how she and her sisters have all followed the same path into the medical field.

She said: “When she (mum) completed her degree, it was a huge inspiration for us all.

"We’d grown up in an environment where we saw how hard she worked and why she loved it.

“It is funny my sisters and I have gone into the same career, but I think we often try to be different and we seem to end up choosing the same thing. It happens with lots of things in our life.

“I was attracted to physiotherapy because I wanted to help people recover and get them back to their lives.”

Mrs Shibu Mathew had previously worked as a senior carer before beginning her nursing training in 2014.

She believes her history in the profession set the example for her daughters.

Joby Shibumatthew and feloow nurses cut the ribbon to the brand new Somersham Ward at Ipswich Hospit

Mrs Shibu Mathew, centre, cutting the ribbon to the Somersham Ward at Ipswich Hospital in 2018 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Shibu Mathew, who qualified in 2017, said she hopes her children will be an inspiration for other people their age.

She said: “They said to me they saw my passion for caring and being a nurse and that that they wanted to do it too.

“Nursing options are great for them and it’s just how it’s worked out that they all wanted to do the same thing – with Aneesha the slight difference with physiotherapy.

"They have always been very close and love each other very much. It was so emotional to say goodbye when they moved out.

The Shibu Mathew sisters have all secured jobs in hospitals

The Shibu Mathew sisters have all secured jobs in hospitals - Credit: Joby Shibu Mathew

"I really enjoy my job and being part of the team – this is an amazing opportunity for all of them and I know they will love it.

“My husband Shibu and I are very proud of all of them.”

Ipswich Hospital
University of Suffolk
University of East Anglia
Woodbridge News
Ipswich News

