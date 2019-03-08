E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Heathland fire prompts huge emergency response in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:53 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 11 September 2019

A picture of the fire from an adjacent field. Picture: RICHARD MAYHEW

Archant

A heath fire near a busy Ipswich road has prompted a huge emergency response.

Fire crews are battling a large fire in Foxhall Picture: ROBYN JANEFire crews are battling a large fire in Foxhall Picture: ROBYN JANE

The fire service was initially called shortly after 4pm today to reports of a blaze involving a large area of heathland in Foxhall Road.

The blaze could be seen from Dobbs Lane and images show seven-feet high flames and a huge plume of smoke.

The fire service has reported four acres of land are well alight and that 11 crews, from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Hadleigh and Felixstowe are at the scene as well as a specialised all terrain vehicle from Leiston.

Fire fighters have also requested an extra water carrier to be scrambled to the scene.

In a tweet, Suffolk fire and rescue service said: "Foxhall road is still open but we would ask you to keep clear whilst we fight the fire.

"If you are close to the smoke please keep windows and doors closed."

The police service have confirmed that they are aware of the fire however the road will remain open for the time being.

Two fire officers, who will in due course investigate the cause of the fire, are at the scene and a further two are on their way.

Robyn Gaffer, 33, from Martlesham Heath, drove past the fire on her way home from picking up her daughter from nursery. She said: "My husband and I noticed the plume of black smoke in the distance but were unsure where it was coming from.

"As we reached the bottom of Bell Lane we realised it was another field fire along Foxhall Road.

"Fortunately we could see the fire engines already approaching and there were already people on the scene.

"We hope the fire fighters are able to take control of the fire quickly and that it doesn't cause too much damage for the farmers field or their stock."

