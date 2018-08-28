Rain

Heatwave ‘30 times more likely’ due to climate change

PUBLISHED: 18:43 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:51 06 December 2018

A drone's eye view of crop fields on the Euston Estate around the Breckland swales, which suffered because of the heatwave this summer Picture: PETE MATSELL

Euston Estate

More risk of record-breaking temperatures due to carbon emissions

Climate change made this year’s summer heatwave around 30 times more likely than it would be under natural conditions, the Met Office has said.

This summer was the equal warmest in a series dating back to 1910, along with 2006, 2003 and 1976, with temperatures reaching a peak on July 27 when 35.6C (96F) was recorded at Felsham, Suffolk. The hot and dry weather hit the region’s farmers and caused stress to wildlife.

New analysis from the Met Office has found that the record-breaking summer temperatures were about 30 times more likely as a result of climate change caused by human activities.

The UK now has around a 12% chance of summer average temperatures being as high as they were in 2018, whereas they would have less than 0.5% chance of happening in a “natural” climate, the Met Office said.

Ipswich hot dog stand thief jailed for eight weeks

5 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A repeat offender who was ‘pinned down’ by members of the public after stealing cash from a Cornhill food stall is back behind bars.

Stab wound caused ‘torrential’ blood loss, murder trial hears

15:12 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died from a stab wound to the heart which caused “torrential” blood loss, a murder trial has heard.

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

25 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A woman was fined £100 for leaving her vehicle in a car park for 15 minutes while she tried - unsuccessfully - to use a payment machine which rejected her money.

Ipswich actor moves to Albert Square

44 minutes ago Will Jefford
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Sophia Capasso is in the spotlight playing a new character in EastEnders.

First look: Co-op Juniors Christmas show 2018 - The Nutcracker

45 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
The Co-op Juniors are staging their version of The Nutcracker as this year's Christmas Spectacular at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall Photo: Mike Kwasniak

The Co-op Juniors are reinventing a piece of Christmas tradition this year when they bring their version of The Nutcracker to the Snape Maltings. We take a look backstage at one of company’s most ambitious productions

Review: The New Wolsey’s latest rock ‘n’ roll panto, Cinderella

55 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
Let's Dance. Cinderella, the New Wolsey 2018 rock'n'roll panto Photo: Mike Kwasniak

What did our arts editor make of the New Wolsey’s 2018/19 panto Cinderella?

Disruption after four vehicle crash on A14

17:29 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A14 at Nacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic heading westbound on the A14 may be affected after four vehicles collided on a slip road at Nacton.

New charity shop opens in Ipswich

17:08 Jessica Hill
Priscilla Kojo and Tracey Linnette with balloons outiside the British Heart Foundation shop in Buttemarket, Ipswich. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has opened a new store in Ipswich.

School’s amazing performance of Little Shop Horrors wins widespread praise

16:17 Andrew Papworth
Ipswich School's performance of Little Shop of Horrors Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

This was how a Suffolk school took on the popular Little Shop of Horrors, delighting audiences with their performance of a stage classic.

‘They’ve chosen the wrong house’ - mum’s fury after Christmas lights stolen

16:11 Sophie Barnett
Adrienne and Graham Thompson have been putting up Christmas lights for years. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

An Ipswich couple who decorate their house with Christimas lights to raise money for charity have been left devastated after their illuminated Santa was stolen by late-night thieves.

A12 reopens after four car crash caused major delays

The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Live updates as the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial continues

Police at the scene of the alleged murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures to be scrutinised

Alternative routes used during the Orwell Bridge closures are being sought according to a county councillor Picture: SU ANDERSON
