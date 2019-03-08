Scorching weather boosts Suffolk's ice cream sellers
PUBLISHED: 16:16 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 25 July 2019
Archant
Ice cream makers and sellers have had a brilliant day in the sunshine - with some saying a heat wave can triple their takings.
Thousands of people have headed to the beach today to take advantage of the sunshine and scorching weather, grabbing a ice cream cone to cool them down.
Graham Fotherby, manager of the Little Ice Cream Company in Felixstowe, said he has had a brilliant day of trading.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "It has been really good. "The kids have broken up too so it's a win-win for us. "The uplift on sales on a sunny day like this versus a cloudy, rainy day can be two or three times better.
"We wish for a hot spell like this, we have to may hay while the sun shines so to say."
Mark Bryant, from the Gun Hill beach kiosk in Southwold, said: "It has been absolutely fantastic.
"It's quite simple for us, the hottest it gets the better off we are. "Thankfully it's never too hot on the coast, I guess in a place like Ipswich it can get much to hot.
"But there's a lovely sea breeze here and the beach is just packed. "It's perfect ice cream weather, perfect beach weather - perfect Suffolk weather."