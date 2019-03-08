E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Weather warnings issued for heavy rain and possible flooding across Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 07:05 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:05 06 October 2019

Heavy rain is expected throughout the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Heavy rain is expected throughout the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

Two yellow weather warnings will come into force today for our region with heavy rain and some flooding expected throughout the day.

East Anglia is expected to get the worst of the rain on offer today.

The first warning came into effect at midnight and covers most of the eastern coast of England and Scotland until around midday.  A further warning has since been issued for Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk which lasts until 5pm.

Under the weather warnings the Met Office say that there could be some localised flooding as well as tricky driving conditions on the road from spray and flood water.

Temperatures are expected to remain low under the cloud at around 12 - 14C.

It will be another cloudy start on Monday with heavy rain expected later in the day; temperatures will reach around 12 or 13C.

