Weather warnings issued for heavy rain and possible flooding across Suffolk and Essex

Heavy rain is expected throughout the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

Two yellow weather warnings will come into force today for our region with heavy rain and some flooding expected throughout the day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Anglia is expected to get the worst of the rain on offer today.

You may also want to watch:

The first warning came into effect at midnight and covers most of the eastern coast of England and Scotland until around midday. A further warning has since been issued for Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk which lasts until 5pm.

Under the weather warnings the Met Office say that there could be some localised flooding as well as tricky driving conditions on the road from spray and flood water.

Temperatures are expected to remain low under the cloud at around 12 - 14C.

It will be another cloudy start on Monday with heavy rain expected later in the day; temperatures will reach around 12 or 13C.