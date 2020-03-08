'It has been left to turn into a bog'- council criticised for the state of Bourne Park

Shirley Ball left has been using Bourne Park in Ipswich for 16 years and says every year the state of the path is getting worse Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A woman from Ipswich has criticised the state of her local park where some of the paths are so muddy they have damaged her mobility scooter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Borough Council have carried out repairs on some of the paths in Bourne Park Picture: IBC Ipswich Borough Council have carried out repairs on some of the paths in Bourne Park Picture: IBC

Shirley Ball, 63, who has multiple sclerosis (MS) and arthritis, has been using Bourne Park to walk rescue dogs for 16 years and says every year the paths get worse.

Ms Ball said: "Bourne Park has been left to turn into a bog this winter, I go to the park every morning to walk my dog and as I am disabled I use my scooter.

"It has now been ruined by the mud and potholes, there is no longer a path and people are slipping and sliding all over the place.

"I am struggling with my scooter and I wouldn't be able to manage it in my wheelchair, it is a public path it should be open to everyone."

Responding to Ms Ball's concern an Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: "We are aware that there have been unprecedented amounts of rainfall which does cause wet grass and a lot of mud in our parks and open spaces, even though our region has escaped the worst of the weather.

Shirley Ball has rescued many dogs over the years, here she is pictured at Bourne Park with her rescue dog Scruffy Picture: SHIRLEY BALL Shirley Ball has rescued many dogs over the years, here she is pictured at Bourne Park with her rescue dog Scruffy Picture: SHIRLEY BALL

"We were very sorry to hear about the problems caused to one of our regular visitors to Bourne Park and our parks team have already created a new piece of path to alleviate the potholes and puddles.

You may also want to watch:

"We shall continue to do what we can but do urge people to take extra care in these conditions."

Ms Ball said that though an area of the path near the park keepers yard was repaired last week the main path is still incredibly muddy and waterlogged.

She said: "I recently saw a mother with pushchair trying to get through to the new play area - in the end she turned around.

Paths at Bourne Park in Ipswich have been affected by the heavy rainfall we have had over the past few months Picture: SHIRLEY BALL Paths at Bourne Park in Ipswich have been affected by the heavy rainfall we have had over the past few months Picture: SHIRLEY BALL

"They have built a lovely area that families can't get to."

Ms Ball had a strong final message for the council saying: "Please stop wasting your money by putting down aggregate every year.

"Spend more money now to put down a solid path - parks should be accessible to everyone."

READ MORE: A14 lorry drivers hit back against 'elephant racing' criticism

















