Weather warning still in place as heavy rain set to continue

PUBLISHED: 06:29 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:29 01 October 2019

Heavy rain is expected to return to the region today Picture: PHIL MORELY

Heavy rain is expected to return to the region today Picture: PHIL MORELY

Archant

Suffolk was lashed with rain overnight - and a weather warning remains in place until this evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain across the east coast of England stretching from Lowestoft down to Chelmsford.

Heavy showers are predicted to arrive in Suffolk today as part of the weather front forming Hurricane Lorenzo.

While the weather warning is in place the Met Office warns of potential power cuts, fast flowing or deep water, disruption to public transport and difficult driving conditions.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to an incident of flooding in The Water Run, Hitcham on Monday evening.

Two higher level 'orange' flood alerts issued by the Environment Agency, covering the coast from the Bawdsey Quay to Harwich port, remained in place last night, advising residents that flooding was possible and that they should be prepared.

Flood gates at Felixstowe seafront were closed because of the alert on Sunday night.

High tides overnight reached 4.5m - as high as the tides on September 30 - but most coastal areas of Suffolk and Essex avoided flooding.

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Lorry crashed into barriers blocking A12 at Copdock for four hours

The lorry the hit the barriers on the A12 at Copdock is now free from the central reservation Picture: NSRAPT

Man who killed friend ‘showed no signs of increased risk to public’ - report

Jason Miller, who stabbed Russell Capon to death

