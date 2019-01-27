Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Heavy snow could hit the region on Tuesday with a chance that some areas could see up to 10cm, according to forecasters.

Christchurch Park in Ipswich was awash with families enjoying the snow during the 'Beast from the East' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Christchurch Park in Ipswich was awash with families enjoying the snow during the 'Beast from the East' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in the east of England between 9pm on Tuesday and midday on Wednesday, which could cause some travel disruption across Suffolk and north Essex.

The Met Office said a band of rain pushing east across parts of England is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening, and will continue into Wednesday.

Forecasters say accumulations of between 1-3cm are likely across East Anglia, with 5cm of snow in places.

There is also a small chance that some areas could see up to 10cm over higher ground.

Heavy snow could hit the region on Tuesday Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULU Heavy snow could hit the region on Tuesday Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULU

A yellow weather warning for high winds is currently in place for parts of Suffolk until 9pm tonight.

Despite the warning, Highways England said there were no plans to close the Orwell Bridge.

