Two-car crash on A14 at Wherstead causing traffic delays
PUBLISHED: 08:23 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 28 February 2019
A crash on the A14 between Copdock and Wherstead is causing heavy traffic on the way into Ipswich
Police were called at around 7.45am today, Thursday, February 28, to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the crash involved a Ford Focus and a Ford Fiesta.
She added there were no reports of injuries.
The AA are reporting stop-start traffic for three miles and congestion back to junction 54 at Sproughton.
