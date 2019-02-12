Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Two-car crash on A14 at Wherstead causing traffic delays

PUBLISHED: 08:23 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 28 February 2019

There are tailbacks on the A14 eastbound folllowing a crash near Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are tailbacks on the A14 eastbound folllowing a crash near Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A crash on the A14 between Copdock and Wherstead is causing heavy traffic on the way into Ipswich

Police were called at around 7.45am today, Thursday, February 28, to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the crash involved a Ford Focus and a Ford Fiesta.

She added there were no reports of injuries.

The AA are reporting stop-start traffic for three miles and congestion back to junction 54 at Sproughton.

Stay with us for updates.

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Record-breaking warm weather to end as rain clouds loom

Rain clouds are on their way from the west, as the record breaking warm February weather comes to an end Picture: iSTOCK

Two-car crash on A14 at Wherstead causing traffic delays

There are tailbacks on the A14 eastbound folllowing a crash near Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teen self-harm figures in spotlight as mental health report says support “must remain priority”

Suffolk young people, almost 14,000 of them aged 11-19, have reported on how their mental health is faring as they live with social media, body image issues and self harm Picture: NEWSCAST ONLINE

‘One of his finest qualities was his patience: an ability to sit and listen’ - family pays tribute to Jack Chittock

Newly-weds Jack and Iris Chittock. They married on April 29, 1950, at St John’s Church in Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich Picture: COURTESY CLIVE CHITTOCK

Has Ed Sheeran married childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn?

Ed Sheeran reportedly married Cherry Seaborn in a top secret ceremony Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists