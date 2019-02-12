Two-car crash on A14 at Wherstead causing traffic delays

There are tailbacks on the A14 eastbound folllowing a crash near Wherstead Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A crash on the A14 between Copdock and Wherstead is causing heavy traffic on the way into Ipswich

Police were called at around 7.45am today, Thursday, February 28, to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the crash involved a Ford Focus and a Ford Fiesta.

She added there were no reports of injuries.

The AA are reporting stop-start traffic for three miles and congestion back to junction 54 at Sproughton.

Stay with us for updates.