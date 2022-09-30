Chemotherapy nurse gears up for seventh London Marathon

Helen Cook, from Little Bealings, is taking on the London Marathon for HomeStart in Suffolk. - Credit: Helen Cook

An Ipswich Hospital chemotherapy nurse will be taking on her fourteenth marathon when she lines up with thousands of runners at the London Marathon this weekend.

Helen Cook, from Little Bealings, has already taken on the grueling route of the capital six times but "couldn't resist the temptation" to do it for a seventh.

She said: "This will be my fourteenth marathon including two ultra-distance runs. I’ve run Edinburgh, Dublin, Suffolk Coastal marathon and this will be my seventh London, my last full marathon was 2014.

"I hadn’t really planned to run another marathon, I ran three half marathons last year as part of my 60th birthday challenge, which was to run 60 miles each month for the calendar year, which I achieved and loved. When I received an email inviting me to enter, I couldn’t resist the temptation to do one more marathon in the unlikely event that I should get a ballot place, and here I am."

Helen, who has worked at the Woolverstone Day Unit at the hospital for 25 years, said she is "terrified, priviledged and excited" about taking part in the event once again.

She said: "I eased off [of training] a bit at the beginning of the year, gradually picked up and then in June got Covid. Fortunately, having been fully vaccinated, it wasn’t severe and didn’t set me back too much.

"I’ve always run, well, since I was at secondary school. I’m not a fast runner, but I’m strong and have stamina, I think that comes from being a mum, best training in the world for just keeping going when you think you’re done.

"Fancy dress is big in the Cook household, so I admit it’s crossed my mind, but I’m not brave enough. I have such respect and admiration for those that do. Running 26 miles in shorts and vest is hard enough let alone adding the bulk and weight of fancy dress."

The chemotherapy nurse is running in aid of HomeStart in Suffolk.

She said: "An acquaintance in the village advertised a fundraising event for the charity and explained how referrals to Home Start have doubled in the past 12 months for families in need of support for reasons including mental health, disability, abuse and financial hardship. Times are so hard for so many and any donations will be put to such good use."

To support Helen visit https://www.justgiving.com/Helen-Cook32