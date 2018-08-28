Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

‘I’m more than just that heritage’ – Helen Pankhurst readies herself for chancellor role

PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 December 2018

Helen Pankhurst says that she is more than just her heritage Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Helen Pankhurst says that she is more than just her heritage Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Archant

Her ancestors fought for British women’s suffrage and soon she will become the first chancellor of the University of Suffolk.

Helen Pankhurst, great-granddaughter of Emmeline Pankhurst, will begin the momentous role on Thursday, December 20 – becoming the university’s first chancellor since it became independent in 2016.

Ms Pankhurst has spoken at length about her plans for the university, mainly her desires to continue her great grandmother’s struggle for societal equality.

While she is happy to see herself as the descendant of such an esteemed historical figure, Ms Pankhurst hopes that it can be used to benefit this generation.

She said: “The great thing about being a descendant is that people are interested in me because of that heritage.

Helen Pankhurst will take up the role on Thursday, December 20 Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAHelen Pankhurst will take up the role on Thursday, December 20 Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

“You are seeing somebody and you are thinking about the past, I remind people of the history.

“All of that is really powerful but I’m more than just that heritage.

“I’m the conduit between that heritage and the future, I want to use that to have conversations with young people about the equality they face.”

While her grandmother Emmeline was famous for leading part of the British Suffrage movement which would eventually see women granted the vote in 1918, Ms Pankhurst is a revered figure in her own right.

The 'Imprisonment Medal' awarded to Emmeline Pankhurst (Helen's great-grandmother) by the Women's Social and Political Union, lays on top of a photograph of the Suffragette leader as she is arrested outside Buckingham Palace while attempting to petition the king, on display at Spink Auction House in London, Thursday March 4, 2004. The medal, inscribed H24, standing for Hospital Wing 2, cell 4 where she spent her three month sentence, is expected to fetch Â£30,000 when it goes under the hammer on April 30 Picture: THE PRESS ASSOCIATIONThe 'Imprisonment Medal' awarded to Emmeline Pankhurst (Helen's great-grandmother) by the Women's Social and Political Union, lays on top of a photograph of the Suffragette leader as she is arrested outside Buckingham Palace while attempting to petition the king, on display at Spink Auction House in London, Thursday March 4, 2004. The medal, inscribed H24, standing for Hospital Wing 2, cell 4 where she spent her three month sentence, is expected to fetch Â£30,000 when it goes under the hammer on April 30 Picture: THE PRESS ASSOCIATION

She is the trustee of several global women’s charities and even formed her own organisation the Olympic Suffragettes following the 2012 Olympics in London, which campaigns on a number of women’s rights issues.

She also published a book covering the suffrage movement called ‘Deeds not Words: The Story Of Women’s Rights Then And Now’ in February of this year.

Her continued pursuit of equality will be a big part of her plans for the university.

She said: “I think at times it seems like a ceremonial position, I need to be there for the important times for graduation and other events but it is also about representing the university that has such a strong link to its community.

“Right across the board there is still work to be done in any institution, including the university, to encourage equality.

“I hope that we can start breaking some gender stereotypes present in society today for both men and women.”

Topic Tags:

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

52 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Video ‘I’m more than just that heritage’ – Helen Pankhurst readies herself for chancellor role

52 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Helen Pankhurst says that she is more than just her heritage Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Her ancestors fought for British women’s suffrage and soon she will become the first chancellor of the University of Suffolk.

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

52 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Yesterday, 17:26 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was allegedly “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of a rival group, the first day of a murder trial has heard.

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

Yesterday, 21:11 Adam Howlett
An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Highways England has confirmed the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills is now fully open to traffic after a day of chaos on the roads.

‘They’re like buses’ - police bemoan number of cars with expired MOTs

Yesterday, 19:48 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk police have noticed a rise in cars without MOTs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic officers have hit out at the number of cars they find without valid MOTs, saying: “They’re like buses.”

Plans for Ipswich northern bypass business case delayed

Yesterday, 18:11 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed northern bypass, Lower Road,Westerfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The business case for a northern relief road in Ipswich has been delayed until at least 2019, it has emerged.

Family’s unanswered questions over mum’s death in house fire

Yesterday, 16:43 Will Jefford
Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Mandy Miller was found dead after emergency services were called to a house fire in Reid Close on Friday, January 26.

Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee and Aquaman will all be released in December

Yesterday, 16:30 Megan Aldous
Take a look at what films are out this month Picture: DISNEY

Find out which films you can watch with family and friends at your local cinema over the festive period.

Council heading to court next month over ‘dangerously unsafe’ former Fisons building

Yesterday, 19:30 Katy Sandalls
Firefighters attended two fires at the old Fisons building in Bramford this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mid Suffolk District Council will be heading to court next month over the former Fisons buildings in Bramford, it has been revealed.

Most read

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Updated A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed

Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide