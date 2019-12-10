Get free biscuits in Ipswich this Saturday

Who will win the Ipswich Biscuit Competition? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

Help judges decide what will be the official town biscuit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Judges tasting entries in the Ipswich Biscuit Competition 2020 Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis Judges tasting entries in the Ipswich Biscuit Competition 2020 Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

More than 20 judges from across the community gathered at the headquarters of the Pacitti Company in Ipswich last month to select 10 finalists for the Ipswich Biscuit Competition.

Between them, they tasted and appraised 24 biscuits, from malty oat cookies, to rose-infused confections, and medieval spiced creations.

And now, this Saturday, between 12noon and 4pm at Ipswich Town Hall, it's your turn to have your say.

All the finalists' biscuits are being professionally baked and will be on display, complete with their stories and ingredient lists, ready for you to try, before casting your own vote, with the winner being announced at 5pm.

A few of the 24 entries sampled by judges in November as part of the Ipswich Biscuit Competition Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis A few of the 24 entries sampled by judges in November as part of the Ipswich Biscuit Competition Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

You may also want to watch:

The competition is linked to the 2020 SPILL Festival, with director Robert saying: "I had the idea initially about 10 years ago and it was one of those I always had in my back pocket, waiting for the right time. Next year SPILL is themed around memory and, for me, these biscuits are about taste and memory and heritage. We might have a memory of biscuits from childhood.

"We might have a family member who worked at the maltings or sugar beet factory. And, in the history of Ipswich, the port is fundamental to life and heritage here. It gets us thinking about the ingredients that were sent on from the town, and ingredients that passed through. Even though it's just a little disc of sugar goodness, we can talk about our community through a biscuit."

Alice Sandon, participation producer at Pacitti Company, adds: "The Ipswich Biscuit Gala will be a lively, fun and celebratory event for all the public, offering musical entertainment as well as free biscuits to sample (including some that are vegan and/or gluten-free).

"Gather your friends and family and simply turn up from 12 noon at Ipswich Town Hall (it's free and no ticket or booking is required). You'll find plates piled high with biscuits for you to taste, and free tea. Cast your vote and at 5 pm the winner will be announced by Cllr Jan Parry, mayor of Ipswich, who will present the certificate and cash prize of £100. That winning recipe will go into commercial production next year and the finished packaged Ipswich Biscuit will be launched at SPILL Festival in 2020."