The keys to a new luxury care home in Ipswich have been handed over, after work to complete the superb facilities finished last week.

Greensleeves Care has taken possession of its latest 66-bed home in Henely Road, replacing the “extremely popular” 33-bed Thornbank care home, in Westerfield Road.

The award-winning national charity was handed the keys by contractor LNT on Friday, September 25, marking the completion of the state-of-the-art home providing residential, dementia and respite care.

Greensleeves Care manages five other homes in East Anglia, two of which are rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.

Henely House has en-suite bedrooms, a cinema, lounge bar, tea room, garden room, social lounges and dining areas.

Paul Newman, chief executive of Greensleeves Care, said: “At Henley House, we are looking to build on the successful reputation of Thornbank, an extremely popular home, which has supported the Ipswich community for many decades.

“In addition to being able to care for twice as many residents as before in a purpose-built and modern setting, we are creating dozens of new jobs in the local economy.”

