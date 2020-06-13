E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich woman, 81, thanks strangers and doctors for help after fall

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 June 2020

Mrs Watson tripped in Henley Avenue on an uneven pavement Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in Ipswich has thanked the kind strangers who helped her after she tripped over an uneven pavement.

On the morning of June 11 Gillian Watson, 81, was walking home along Henley Avenue when she caught her foot on the raised edge of a paving slab.

“I hadn’t been along Henley Avenue for some time, I usually go home a different way,” she said.

“I must not have seen the paving slab was uneven and I tripped, fell and hit my head on a garden wall on the way down.

“The three or four people that came to help me were fantastic, I had landed flat on my back but they got me up, cleaned up the blood from my cuts and offered to call me an ambulance but I told them I would take myself home.”

Mrs Watson ended up with cuts to her head and hand and bruising on her ribs, but due to her concerns surrounding coronavirus she insisted on going home rather than heading to the hospital.

However, when her son Robert saw her later that day and saw her injuries, he took matters into his own hands.

“When my son saw the lump on my head he looked at me and said, ‘You’re going to the hospital’.

“You worry about visiting places like that at the moment because you don’t want to catch something or you don’t know how busy it is, but before I could sit down they had called my name.

“They were very good from start to finish and I can’t thank them enough.

“They dressed my head properly and now I’m back at home and on the mend.”

Mrs Watson added that she was concerned about the state of the pavements in her part of Ipswich and wether people her age will struggle to take a walk safely.

She said: “It’s important for older people to get some exercise in lockdown, and if you’re my age and walking about you don’t want to spend the whole time looking at the floor to make sure you don’t fall over.

“I think something needs to be done about this.”

Suffolk Highways were approached for comment.

