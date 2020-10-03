E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich luxury care home with cinema, garden room and tea room completed

PUBLISHED: 14:59 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:40 03 October 2020

Greensleeves Care has completed its latest luxury care home in Ipswich in Henley Road. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE

Archant

The keys to a new luxury care home in Ipswich have been handed over, after work to complete the superb facilities finished last week.

Contractor LNLT handed the keys over to Greensleeves Care on Friday, September 25.Contractor LNLT handed the keys over to Greensleeves Care on Friday, September 25.

Greensleeves Care has taken possession of its latest 66-bed home in Henley Road, replacing the “extremely popular” 33-bed Thornbank care home, in Westerfield Road.

The award-winning national charity was handed the keys by contractor LNT on Friday, September 25, marking the completion of the state-of-the-art home providing residential, dementia and respite care.

Greensleeves Care manages five other homes in East Anglia, two of which are rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.

L/R: Donna Mills (Divisional Support Manager), Tracy Nelson (Divisional Director), Paul Newman (Chief Executive of Greensleeves Care), Chris Doherty (Chief Financial Officer) and Home Manager Emma Harding sits in the centre. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CAREL/R: Donna Mills (Divisional Support Manager), Tracy Nelson (Divisional Director), Paul Newman (Chief Executive of Greensleeves Care), Chris Doherty (Chief Financial Officer) and Home Manager Emma Harding sits in the centre. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE

Henley House has en-suite bedrooms, a cinema, lounge bar, tea room, garden room, social lounges and dining areas.

Paul Newman, chief executive of Greensleeves Care, said: “At Henley House, we are looking to build on the successful reputation of Thornbank, an extremely popular home, which has supported the Ipswich community for many decades.

“In addition to being able to care for twice as many residents as before in a purpose-built and modern setting, we are creating dozens of new jobs in the local economy.”

MORE: Plans for 75-place care home and 93 apartments set for town centre

