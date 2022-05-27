News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Village suffers power cut for 7 hours after vehicle hits electricity pole

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:46 PM May 27, 2022
Homes in Henley, Suffolk have suffered a power outage for several hours after a vehicle hit an electricity pole

Homes in Henley, Suffolk have suffered a power outage for several hours after a vehicle hit an electricity pole - Credit: Google

A village in Suffolk has been without power for over seven hours after a vehicle hit an electricity pole.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm on Friday, May 27 in Henley, near Ipswich.

The vehicle damaged overhead electrical equipment and 27 properties have since been cut off from power for repairs to be carried out.

It is expected it may take until 10pm for power to be fully restored to the village.

A spokeswoman for UK Power Network said: "UK Power Networks engineers were called to Henley around 12.30pm today after a vehicle came into contact with our overhead equipment.

"We isolated 27 properties so repairs can be carried out safely.

"It is currently estimated that all properties will have power restored by 10pm.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and if anyone needs further assistance please ring 105."


