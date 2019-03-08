Air Ambulance support as pair arrested on train tracks for Ipswich burglary

An East Anglian Air Ambulance also flew near to Henley Road, Ipswich, to treat a woman detained by police for a minor arm injury Picture: EAAA Archant

Police have arrested a man and detained a woman caught on train tracks in Ipswich after a suspected burglary.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of burglary on May 20 after trespassing onto the train tracks running underneath the bridge in Henley Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of burglary on May 20 after trespassing onto the train tracks running underneath the bridge in Henley Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary and the British Transport Police were called to the area of Henley Road, Ipswich, about 6.30pm on May 20 following a report of a burglary in the area of Westerfield Road.

A man and a woman, believed to be the suspects of the burglary, were spotted by members of the public, reportedly arguing with each other in the street.

Both then trespassed onto the railway tracks close to Henley Road before being detained by officers shortly afterwards.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and the woman was detained before being treated by paramedics with the East Anglian Air Ambulance for a minor arm injury.

Suffolk police also thanked the members of the public that assisted the emergency services with this incident.

Two Greater Anglia trans were cancelled due to the disturbance on the tracks.

An appeal has been issued for any further witnesses, those with information should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101.