WATCH - Deaf-blind cat found wandering in Ipswich gets forever home after 108 days at Blue Cross

Henry the deaf-blind cat who was found wandering the streets of Ipswich has a new forever home Picture: MICHAEL THOMAS MICHAEL THOMAS

A stray deaf-blind cat who was found wandering the streets of Ipswich now has a loving new home - after more than 100 days in the care of pet charity the Blue Cross.

Henry the deaf-blind cat in the garden of his new forever home Picture: MICHAEL THOMAS Henry the deaf-blind cat in the garden of his new forever home Picture: MICHAEL THOMAS

Henry, aged 14, was found by a member of the public and taken to the Blue Cross’s rehoming centre in Wherstead in April, where he was found to have no microchip.

Now the team at the centre on Bourne Hill have wished him well as the senior feline has headed off to a new home in Hertfordshire, after 108 days at the centre.

His new owner Michael Thomas, who lives in Ware, sent over photos of Henry in his new home.

He said: “Henry’s a sweet cat with a lovely temperament. He is adjusting to his retirement home well and as you can see from the photo is getting plenty of rest.”

Henry the deaf-blind cat feeling cosy at his new forever home Picture: MICHAEL THOMAS Henry the deaf-blind cat feeling cosy at his new forever home Picture: MICHAEL THOMAS

Clare Williamson, centre manager at Blue Cross Suffolk, said: “Poor Henry was found wandering the streets all alone, a bit dazed and confused.

“He’s such a friendly and loving cat and we’re over the moon to see him now head off to a new home and to see him settling in so well.”

Henry loves the sunshine, so the centre had been looking for a home where he could enjoy a secure garden and explore under supervision. His new home fits the bill perfectly.

The Blue Cross recently launched its Paws for Tea campaign, and is asking families, friends, neighbours and work colleagues to hold virtual or socially-distanced tea parties to raise funds. For more information and a free fundraising pack, visit the Blue Cross website or call call 0300 790 9903.

Henry the deaf-blind cat pictured at his new home Picture: MICHAEL THOMAS Henry the deaf-blind cat pictured at his new home Picture: MICHAEL THOMAS

