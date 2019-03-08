Video

Policeman who piled on pounds after retiring from dream job loses 7 stone

Former police officer Steve Jay has lost 7 stone Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A heroic policeman who served in the force for more than 30 years has lost nearly seven stone after struggling with his retirement and gaining an unhealthy amount of weight.

Steve Jay, who was awarded a national honour for bravery alongside his fearless German Shepherd, says he put on a stone in weight each year since he left Suffolk police in 2013 - reaching 26 stone.

The 60-year-old then began to suffer from sleep apnoea and just four months ago he was taken to hospital with atrial fibrillation, where he was sedated and shocked twice to get his heartbeat down from 180 beats per minute.

Following his extreme weight loss using Slimming World the father-of-two from Ipswich has lost nearly seven stone in just seven months - giving away six bags of clothes to charity shops.

He says that losing the weight is the best thing that he's ever done and wishes he had done it sooner as he "let it go too far".

Amn and PC dog handler Steve Jay. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Amn and PC dog handler Steve Jay. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I like myself more now and I've got a bit of self-respect back," admitted Steve.

"When I was big I wouldn't go out and even in the summer I used to wear a big jacket and cover up.

"When you get that heavy you get embarrassed, so I would take the mickey out of myself before others would."

Steve has lost more than eight inches from his waist, he's dropped four sizes in tops - but the biggest impact for the 60-year-old is his health benefits.

He no longer wakes up four or five times during the night because he's stopped breathing due to sleep apnoea, meaning he is more alert and doesn't fall asleep during the day.

"My blood pressure has returned to normal and I am no longer borderline diabetic," added Steve, who was a dog-handler with the force, meaning he was very active.

He added: "I was in a job that I loved and changing so drastically hit me quite a bit."

Steve was always out on the go with his dogs while working for the police.

His heroic German shepherd Aman who died last year even saved his life during a stabbing incident in Ipswich in 2011, which led to the pair being awarded a national honour for bravery.

Since retiring Steve has become less active and admits that he had stopped eating correctly - with snacking being his biggest problem.

Steve now goes along to Sarah Pearson's Tuesday Slimming World group in Martlesham with his daughter who has also managed to lose an incredible three stone.

Speaking of the group, Steve said: "I cannot fault them. You're all in the same boat there and no one judges you.

"I was a bit worried at first because it is mainly lady members, but there are more men now coming through and if more men can come in and do exactly what I've done - especially those with health issues - then it really does help."