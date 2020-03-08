New record shop pops up in St Peter's Street

Marcus Neal at the new Hex pop-up record shop in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Following its success in Woodbridge, a pop-up record shop has moved to Ipswich offering new and secondhand vinyl.

The Hex Record shop has moved from Woodbridge to Ipswich and is now tucked away above Loveone in St Peter's Street Picture: ARCHANT The Hex Record shop has moved from Woodbridge to Ipswich and is now tucked away above Loveone in St Peter's Street Picture: ARCHANT

Tucked away above the Loveone store, the Hex Record Shop opened on Friday and is hoping to attract music lovers in the town.

Owner Marcus Neal is excited about Hex's new location saying: "St Peter's Street is one of the best streets in the town, if not the best."

Mr Neal is well known on the Ipswich music scene for his work at the Smokehouse and organising Sound City Ipswich.

He said: "Music is my thing, I have always wanted to program music and have a record shop and now I do.

Marcus Neal is well known on the Ipswich music scene for his work at the Smokehouse and with Sound City Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Marcus Neal is well known on the Ipswich music scene for his work at the Smokehouse and with Sound City Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

"I have regular customers from Woodbridge that will come to Ipswich and I am hoping for a good footfall.

"We have new releases every week, I buy things in that I really like because I have a passion for those albums."

Mr Neal also buys in private collections but will only sell secondhand vinyl which is in excellent condition

The Hex Record shop situated in the heart of independent Ipswich, will sell new and used vinyl Picture: ARCHANT The Hex Record shop situated in the heart of independent Ipswich, will sell new and used vinyl Picture: ARCHANT

Amongst some of the offerings in the shop at the moment are the Rolling Stones album - Their Satanic Majesties Request and some rare punk records, which Mr Neal says are hard to find in good condition.

Hex was previously situated in Woodbridge above the Cake Shop Bakery but has now moved due to a refurbishment.

The pop-up record shop will be open every Friday and Saturday between 10am - 5pm and there are plans for an outdoor launch event later this Spring.

