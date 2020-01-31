Warning for dog owners as potentially fatal sickness bug spreads

The PDSA have given advice about a virus which is spreading amongst dogs in Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO Diane Diederich

Kennels and vets across Suffolk and Essex are warning of a contagious virus causing vomiting and diarrhoea which is affecting dogs across the country.

According to the pet charity the PDSA, one of the distinctive symptoms of Haemorrhagic gastroenteritis (HGE) virus is blood found in a dog's diarrhoea.

Fortunately though the symptoms of HGE are unpleasant the majority of dogs that contract the virus will make a full recovery following a few days treatment from a vet.

Yesterday the Ipswich Dog Daycare Creche put out a warning about HGE to their customers and other dog owners in Ipswich.

In their post they said: "There appears to be a nasty sickness bug going around the UK at the minute that is proving fatal to some dogs, called HGE.

"Symptoms include chronic vomiting, diarrhoea (with bloody stools), lethargy, not eating/drinking.

"If your dog is showing ANY of these symptoms please contact your vet as quickly as possible.

"If your dog is ill please keep them away from other dogs if possible and refrain from taking them to crèche, any puppy classes/agility/socialisation walks etc.

"Quick vet treatment seems to be key to your dog making a full recovery."

You can find out more about the symptoms of treatment of the HGE virus on the PDSA website here.



