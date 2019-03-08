Lorry breaks down on busy A14 slip road

The scene on the A14 slip road at Wherstead

An HGV broke down on the westbound off slip of the A14 at junction 56 in Wherstead.

Suffolk police received a call at 7.21am to say that the vehicle had broken down.

Officers expected traffic to build up in the area as rush hour got busier.

There were some delays on the westbound carriageway once the incident site had been cordoned off, police said.

Recovery was arranged for the HGV and a police car was at the scene.

Only one lane was affected by the incident and the recovered vehicle has been cleared from the road.