Police appeal for information about HGV which failed to stop after crash with Mercedes

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run in Ipswich.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a HGV failed to stop after colliding with another vehicle in Ipswich.

The road traffic collision happened on Thursday, November 15, just before 8pm on the copdock roundabout when a silver Mercedes and HGV were in collision.

The HGV failed to stop after the crash, in which the driver of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries, and continued towards Felixstowe.

Police would like to appeal for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 304 of Thursday 16 November.