Suffolk council leader Matthew Hicks attacks racism and inequality

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks released the statement reaffirming the authority's commitment to diversity. Picture: GREGG BROWN

After a week of controversy locally, nationally and internationally, Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has sent a message to staff and councillors emphasising that the authority retains a total commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Yesterday I sent a message to all staff and councillors @suffolkcc re-affirming my administration's absolute commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion. There is no place for discrimination of any type in the County Council, Suffolk or beyond. pic.twitter.com/C66lHNDj1s — Cllr. Matthew Hicks (@HicksCllr) June 10, 2020

Mr Hicks made the statement during a week which started with Conservative councillor Robin Vickery quitting after it was revealed that he had shared a number of racist posts on Facebook.

There were also demonstrations around the world – including at Christchurch Park in Ipswich – as the Black Lives Matter movement marked the killing of George Floyd and calls for a more equal society.

Mr Hicks had launched an investigation into Mr Vickery’s Facebook reposts after they were highlighted over the weekend and there were more than 600 complaints logged with the Suffolk County Council monitoring officer before Mr Vickery - who had aleady resigned his Conservative Party membership – quit his borough and council roles on Monday evening amid growing anger.