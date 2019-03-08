Ipswich brother and sister pair set up environmentally friendly clothing brand

A brother and sister from Ipswich hope their new eco-friendly company will revolutionise the way people see fashion in the UK.

Their new brand, Hide The Label, aims to create more environmentally friendly clothing for women in a bid to combat growing so-called "fast fashion" trends in the UK.

Founders Ryan and Sheeren Barrett say the industry needed a shift in thinking, deciding their brand would use more eco-friendly materials such as recycled polyester and plant based materials - which they say make up 80% of their fabrics.

Their delivery packaging is also completely biodegradable.

Shereen said: "Hide The Label is not about overt branding or catching up with trends. We want to create consciously-designed, well-made and timeless clothes in vivid prints, made from sustainable materials, to give you a wardrobe that has longevity and 'wearability'."

A 2019 government report linked the "fast fashion" industry - where clothes are produced on a mass scale to meet ever-changing trends - to environmental issues including ocean plastic pollution, and found the UK buys more clothes per person than any other country in Europe.