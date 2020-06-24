What is making a high-pitched him in Kesgrave at night?

The high pitched humming noise has been keeping Kesgrave residents close to Foxhall Road awake since June 22 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A high-pitched hum is keeping residents in Kesgrave up at night – but what is causing it?

Residents in the town started hearing a strange noise on June 22, disturbing people living in Penzance Road, Dobbs Lane and Goodman Grove.

Some pointed the finger at farmers working late into the evenings in nearby fields, but neither fit the description of “a very high-pitched squeal, like a ringing in the ears” that one resident gave.

Another, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The noise was incredibly loud on Monday night, and it continued well past midnight.

“I have absolutely no idea what it could be, but it was loud enough that all of us in the house were complaining about it.

“If I had to describe it, it would be that it’s a weird, high pitch drone. Thankfully it wasn’t as noticeable on Tuesday and hopefully it won’t be coming back.”

The source of the noise appears to be resurfacing works being carried out along a stretch of Foxhall Road.

The roadworks are being carried out overnight to minimise disruption to drivers and businesses on the road, including near to the Nuffield Health Hospital.

However, because the works are being carried out between 7pm and 5am and there is little noise coming from anywhere else due to lockdown closing businesses and the Ipswich Witches’ Foxhall Stadium, the noise from the works can be heard from miles around.

Suffolk Highways was approached for comment.