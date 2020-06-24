E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

What is making a high-pitched him in Kesgrave at night?

PUBLISHED: 15:07 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 24 June 2020

The high pitched humming noise has been keeping Kesgrave residents close to Foxhall Road awake since June 22 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The high pitched humming noise has been keeping Kesgrave residents close to Foxhall Road awake since June 22 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A high-pitched hum is keeping residents in Kesgrave up at night – but what is causing it?

Residents in the town started hearing a strange noise on June 22, disturbing people living in Penzance Road, Dobbs Lane and Goodman Grove.

Some pointed the finger at farmers working late into the evenings in nearby fields, but neither fit the description of “a very high-pitched squeal, like a ringing in the ears” that one resident gave.

Another, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The noise was incredibly loud on Monday night, and it continued well past midnight.

“I have absolutely no idea what it could be, but it was loud enough that all of us in the house were complaining about it.

“If I had to describe it, it would be that it’s a weird, high pitch drone. Thankfully it wasn’t as noticeable on Tuesday and hopefully it won’t be coming back.”

The source of the noise appears to be resurfacing works being carried out along a stretch of Foxhall Road.

The roadworks are being carried out overnight to minimise disruption to drivers and businesses on the road, including near to the Nuffield Health Hospital.

However, because the works are being carried out between 7pm and 5am and there is little noise coming from anywhere else due to lockdown closing businesses and the Ipswich Witches’ Foxhall Stadium, the noise from the works can be heard from miles around.

Suffolk Highways was approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Ipswich man, 21, to face trial over rape allegation

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

What is making a high-pitched him in Kesgrave at night?

The high pitched humming noise has been keeping Kesgrave residents close to Foxhall Road awake since June 22 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mother and five year old daughter racially abused in village street

Police are appealing for information after a mother and daughter were racially abused in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Former Town midfielder Hyam released by Southend

Former Ipswich Town midfilder Luke Hyam has been released by Southend United. Picture: PA