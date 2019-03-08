Pupils use state of the art fitness suite to get healthy at Ipswich school

The fitness suite cost £20,000 and has a variety of equipment. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Pupils at a Suffolk high school are embracing a new fitness lifestyle after a new exercise suite was installed.

Stoke high School in Ipswich used the summer holiday to install a range of new gym equipment and now a brand new outdoors fitness circuit so that their pupils and staff have the option of working out during down times at lunch and at the end of the day.

The equipment included whole weight sets, punch bags and table tennis tables allowing staff members to start a range of new after school clubs.

Clair Lockett, head of performing arts at the school, said: "The wellbeing of our staff and students is really important to us at Stoke High School so they are all encouraged to use the equipment as well. Staff and students are training alongside one another.

"A key strength within our school is the relationships we build and foster with our students and this only serves to strengthen those.

"The fitness suite is being used within the PE curriculum for all year groups, students are eager to use it and are working incredibly hard.

"The atmosphere is one of engagement, enjoyment and excitement. This leads to better focus within our lessons.

"One student recently stopped the headteacher, Andrew Robinson, and told him she was so happy in school and incredibly proud to be a student at Stoke High School."

