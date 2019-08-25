Get set for a Sunday scorcher

Will your family be heading to the beach to soak up the sun? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Families in Suffolk and Essex are experiencing a mini Bank Holiday heatwave at the moment and the good news is temperatures are set to remain high today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Anglia today: Dry with long spells of sunshine and just some patchy high cloud drifting through at times. Turning hot into the afternoon with highs reaching 31-33C, although a little fresher near the coast in a light southeasterly breeze. pic.twitter.com/zLOnOWgqQL — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) August 25, 2019

It's not often we get to enjoy sunshine over an August Bank Holiday but this year seems to be an exception.

This morning forecasters Weatherquest tweeted:" East Anglia today: Dry with long spells of sunshine and just some patchy high cloud drifting through at times.

"Turning hot into the afternoon with highs reaching 31-33C, although a little fresher near the coast in a light south-easterly breeze."

It is expected beaches in Suffolk and Essex will be busy as people flock to the coast to cool down.

If you are heading to the #IpswichEdSheeran concerts please dress appropriately, wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water - the sun is supposed to be shining all day! ☀️️ — Ipswich Council (@IpswichGov) August 25, 2019

Ipswich Borough Council have once again warned all concertgoers heading to the Ed Sheeran concert in Chantry Park to be prepared for the hot weather.

They tweeted: "If you are heading to the #IpswichEdSheeran concerts please dress appropriately, wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water - the sun is supposed to be shining all day!"

Read more: 'Hotter than Morocco' - 30C mini heatwave predicted for Bank Holiday

