Get set for a Sunday scorcher

PUBLISHED: 09:11 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 25 August 2019

Will your family be heading to the beach to soak up the sun? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Families in Suffolk and Essex are experiencing a mini Bank Holiday heatwave at the moment and the good news is temperatures are set to remain high today.

It's not often we get to enjoy sunshine over an August Bank Holiday but this year seems to be an exception.

This morning forecasters Weatherquest tweeted:" East Anglia today: Dry with long spells of sunshine and just some patchy high cloud drifting through at times.

"Turning hot into the afternoon with highs reaching 31-33C, although a little fresher near the coast in a light south-easterly breeze."

It is expected beaches in Suffolk and Essex will be busy as people flock to the coast to cool down.

Ipswich Borough Council have once again warned all concertgoers heading to the Ed Sheeran concert in Chantry Park to be prepared for the hot weather.

They tweeted: "If you are heading to the #IpswichEdSheeran concerts please dress appropriately, wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water - the sun is supposed to be shining all day!"

