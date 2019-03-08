High winds blow tree onto car in Ipswich

A tree has fallen ionto a car on the A1214 Valley Road, close to Westerfield Road Picture: WILL JEFFORD Archant

A tree has fallen onto a car on Valley Road in Ipswich after being brought down in this morning’s high winds - blocking one lane of the road.

The fallen tree is partially blocking one side of the A1214 in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD The fallen tree is partially blocking one side of the A1214 in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Police were called to the scene, on the A1214 close to the roundabout with Westerfield Road, at around 11.35am today, Thursday, March 14.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said thankfully nobody had been injured when the tree fell.

“We are on out way to this incident,” she said. “We were called at around 11.35am to reports that a tree had come down on a car.

“There are no injuries.

“It looks like it is blocking one side of the road.”