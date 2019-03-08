Sunshine and Showers

Forecasters predict gusts of up to 50mph today

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 08 June 2019

Suffolk and Essex will see wind speeds of up to 50mph on Saturday Picture SIMON PARKER

Suffolk and Essex will see wind speeds of up to 50mph on Saturday Picture SIMON PARKER

Archant

Forecasters are predicting gusts of up to 50mph in Suffolk and Essex today as high winds blast the region.

Chris Bell, forecaster at Weatherquest said the wind speeds are set to hit their peak at around midday today.

It comes as the nation awaits an RAF flypast to mark the Queen's birthday - the Red Arrows and a host of Battle of Britain aircraft will pass over Suffolk en route to Buckingham Palace.

It is now yet known if the windy weather will affect the formation.

Mr Bell said: "It will be pretty cloudy this morning and through the early afternoon.

"There will be a bit of rain at times but nothing too heavy.

"We will really see the winds ramping up in the next hour or two.

"We are expecting some strong gusts with wind speeds of 40-50mph across the county. "It will pick up probably at between midday and 3pm. "It is a south westerly wind so we will see gusts of 40-50mph at just about anywhere in the county."

Mr bell said the weather should get a bit better on Sunday. "Tomorrow is a kinder day," he said. "It looks like a dry sunny start to the day, a little chilly in the morning bit a decent amount of sunshine. "It will get cloudier through the afternoon, a few showers developing mid to late afternoon."

