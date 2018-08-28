Partly Cloudy

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

PUBLISHED: 11:27 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:27 30 November 2018

The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Organisers say it would be unsafe to put on the event due to forecasted highwinds Picture: SEANA HUGHES

All entries the event, which was due to take place at Trinity Park tomorrow. Saturday, December 1, will be transferred to the Ipswich Inflatable 5k on Saturday, September 7 next year.

A spokesman for organisers UK Running Events Ltd said: “Unfortunately, due to this weekend’s weather forecast, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the event.

“High wind gusts forecast for Saturday mean that we cannot operate the inflatable obstacles safely for participants, spectators, and event staff.

“We have concluded that it would be unsafe for us to put on an event of this scale and unpleasant for you to participate in it.

“We appreciate it’s disappointing news but as always your safety is our primary concern.”

He said that refunds are not available although runners can transfer their entry to any other Inflatable 5k event on its roster.

A full list of events can be seen at www.ukrunningevents.co.uk

Email bookings@ukrunningevents.co.uk quoting your original booking number for further assistance.

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

15 minutes ago Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

18 minutes ago
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

59 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

‘A travesty of justice – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges’

10:22 Sarah Chambers
Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A Suffolk software entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in the US.

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

08:35 Megan Aldous
Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Lorries and cars are blocking roads in villages around Coddenham, and delaying fire engines, as they fail to follow the official diversion that has been put in place while roadworks take place.

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

08:33 Tom Potter
Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

An doctor has been ordered to pay off a lump sum of the £5,398.55 he owes in council tax.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

08:10 Adam Howlett
The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

A spectacular illuminated street act entertained crowds at Ipswich’s Cornhill last night.

Unforgettable trip for Jacee and family, thanks to support from charity

07:30 Tom Potter
Colin Fisk'’s daughter, Jacee, at Disneyland Paris Picture: SUPLLIED BY FAMILY

A Suffolk schoolgirl took the trip of a lifetime to meet her favourite Disney idols, thanks to a charity for young victims of crime.

