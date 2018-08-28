Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organisers say it would be unsafe to put on the event due to forecasted highwinds Picture: SEANA HUGHES Organisers say it would be unsafe to put on the event due to forecasted highwinds Picture: SEANA HUGHES

All entries the event, which was due to take place at Trinity Park tomorrow. Saturday, December 1, will be transferred to the Ipswich Inflatable 5k on Saturday, September 7 next year.

A spokesman for organisers UK Running Events Ltd said: “Unfortunately, due to this weekend’s weather forecast, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the event.

“High wind gusts forecast for Saturday mean that we cannot operate the inflatable obstacles safely for participants, spectators, and event staff.

“We have concluded that it would be unsafe for us to put on an event of this scale and unpleasant for you to participate in it.

“We appreciate it’s disappointing news but as always your safety is our primary concern.”

He said that refunds are not available although runners can transfer their entry to any other Inflatable 5k event on its roster.

A full list of events can be seen at www.ukrunningevents.co.uk

Email bookings@ukrunningevents.co.uk quoting your original booking number for further assistance.