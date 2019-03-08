Orwell Bridge ‘open at present’ - but closure possible for later today

The A14 Orwell Bridge was shut on Wednesday due to the high winds from Storm Gareth Picture: PETER CUTTS Peter Cutts

Drivers using the A14 have been told the Orwell Bridge currently remains open - but could close later today due to the strong winds forecast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The #A14 #OrwellBridge in #Suffolk is OPEN as we Tweet, however wind speeds are expected to increase during the course of the morning. We are monitoring readings and forecasts, and will update this feed with details of any likely closure and timings when we have them #StormGareth — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 14, 2019

The bridge was closed for the majority of the day yesterday (Wednesday, March 13), causing travel chaos across Ipswich and the surrounding area which prevented many from getting to work.

It was closed at 7am and did not reopen until 3.45pm.

Weather forecasters have predicted another windy start to today, with gusts expected to reach up to 45mph - although it is expected to calm in the afternoon, with wind speeds forecasted to dip below 20mph.

Asked at about 5.15am on Twitter whether the Orwell Bridge would close today, the Highways East Twitter feed - run by Highways England - said: “Open at present, but we are monitoring readings/forecasts with the potential for a closure later today.”

At around 6am, Highways East updated its Twitter feed to say: “Wind speeds are expected to increase during the course of the morning.

“We are monitoring readings and forecasts, and will update this feed with details of any likely closure and timings when we have them.”

Yesterday a spokesman for Highways England, which looks after Britain’s A-roads and motorways, said on social media that the winds were expected to be close to the “thresholds for closure”.