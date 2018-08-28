Breaking News

Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told that the Orwell Bridge has now closed following reports of high cross-winds.

Highways England had originally said the bridge was likely to close at 8.30am, believing that wind speeds were due to pick up as traffic hit its peak period this morning.

But following a teleconference with the Met Office, Highways England made the decision to close the bridge at 10am.

This follows news that wind speeds are expect to peak at between 50 and 55mph at 10am until 2pm today.

Highways England will continue to closely monitor wind speeds and reopen the bridge as soon as it is safe to do so.

Now that the bridge had closed a planned diversion route via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich, has been implemented.

This plan regularly results in gridlock around Ipswich.

Highways officials say they continue to monitor wind speeds on the bridge.

The organisation says it will let motorists know of any decisions as soon as possible via social media.

Fears that the bridge would be forced to close due to strong winds were first raised yesterday.

Stay with us for more updates as they come in.