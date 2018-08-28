Heavy Showers

Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

PUBLISHED: 09:55 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:27 29 November 2018

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told that the Orwell Bridge has now closed following reports of high cross-winds.

Highways England had originally said the bridge was likely to close at 8.30am, believing that wind speeds were due to pick up as traffic hit its peak period this morning.

But following a teleconference with the Met Office, Highways England made the decision to close the bridge at 10am.

This follows news that wind speeds are expect to peak at between 50 and 55mph at 10am until 2pm today.

Highways England will continue to closely monitor wind speeds and reopen the bridge as soon as it is safe to do so.

Now that the bridge had closed a planned diversion route via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich, has been implemented.

This plan regularly results in gridlock around Ipswich.

Highways officials say they continue to monitor wind speeds on the bridge.

The organisation says it will let motorists know of any decisions as soon as possible via social media.

Fears that the bridge would be forced to close due to strong winds were first raised yesterday.

Stay with us for more updates as they come in.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

09:55 Dominic Moffitt

09:55 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told that the Orwell Bridge has now closed following reports of high cross-winds.

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

08:32 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told the Orwell Bridge will now close at 10am this morning, missing the morning rush hour.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Video Protesters demonstrate against proposals for new business park

25 minutes ago Adam Howlett

25 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Scores of protesters wave their placards in demonstration against plans for a new business park near Trimley St Martin Picture: REBECCA ATHERSTONE

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Felixstowe yesterday to protest a proposal to transform 300 acres of nearby farmland into a business park.

Fallen tree blocks road

09:03 Andrew Papworth
The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A tree blown over by strong winds is blocking a town road.

Green light given for next phase of Sproughton Sugar Beet site work

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Demolition of the Sproughton sugar beet factory site Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC

Plans for the next phase of work to establish an enterprise park on the former Sproughton Sugar Beet site have been given the green light.

Drink-driving trucker banned after Port of Felixstowe breath test

07:30 Tom Potter

07:30 Tom Potter
Ricard Ruzgel failed a roadside breath test in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A truck driver has paid with his livelihood for a night of drinking before being caught over the limit near the Port of Felixstowe.

A Strictly-style ballroom dancing competition and Christmas on the Cornhill in 1984

05:30 Sam Dawes

05:30 Sam Dawes
Busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

November 1984 is the focus of today’s Throwback Thursday feature and here we look at a dance festival, the action from Portman Road and the annual Christmas lights switch on.

Probe launched into cause of 'explosion' and fire at Ipswich house

00:30 Tom Potter

00:30 Tom Potter
Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

Firefighters were called to an unoccupied semi-detached Ipswich home following an explosion on Wednesday night.

Lights switch-on event gets Christmas under way at the seaside

05:30 Richard Cornwell

05:30 Richard Cornwell
People gathered to see the Christmas lights get switched on in Felixstowe Picture: HARMAN HOPKINS

Christmas gets under way in Felixstowe this weekend when thousands of people are expected to pack the town centre for the switch-on of the resort’s festive lights.

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Fallen tree blocks road

The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

