Orwell Bridge closure times changed for Sunday

PUBLISHED: 13:44 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 08 February 2020

The Orwell Bridge is set to close on Sunday Picture: ARCHANT

Highways England have announced revised times for their provisional closure of the Orwell Bridge on Sunday.

Authorities said on Friday that they were planning to close the bridge for 15 hours between 3am and 6pm.

However, after analysing weather data, Highways England have now said the road will be closed between 4am and 7pm.

Wind speeds of up to 70 mph are expected to hit Suffolk on Sunday as the county prepares for the effects of Storm Ciara.

The Orwell Bridge usually closes when wind speeds exceed 50mph.

