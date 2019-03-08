Revealed - Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Measures to ease congestion at a key Ipswich junction are being planned which could see fresh technology used to monitor traffic levels.

Mary Evans said she was supportive of any measures which reduced congestion at the Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN Mary Evans said she was supportive of any measures which reduced congestion at the Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Highways England has confirmed it is working with Suffolk Highways at the Copdock roundabout junction of the A14, where traffic regularly gets snared up.

Tests are currently being carried out on a queue detection system which, if installed, would communicate with the junction's traffic lights to change them more efficiently.

A spokesman from Highways England said: "We are looking at ways to help ease congestion at the Copdock roundabout on the A14, which is a well-known traffic bottleneck.

"One of these possible measures is to install a queue detection system which would help to optimise the traffic light timings at the junction.

"We are currently carrying out tests and looking into how a queue detection system might be implemented to improve traffic flow.

"If a decision is made to install one, it will help to improve congestion and keep traffic flowing as smoothly as possible around the roundabout."

It is not yet clear how much the new system will cost or when it may be installed if the tests prove successful.

Mary Evans, Conservative cabinet member for highways at Suffolk County Council said: "I am supportive of any action which looks to improve traffic flow for all users of the Copdock Interchange and support Highways England, who are responsible for this road, in their endeavours.

"We eagerly await an announcement from central government on future investment in the A14 as part of the Road Investment Strategy 2."

A campaign has been ongoing in the county led by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce calling for improvements at key A14 junctions in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

The campaign, called No More A14 Delays in Suffolk, has also demanded major maintenance projects between Copdock and the Orwell Bridge and Haughley and Woolpit, and a feasibility study of the A14 between Felixstowe and Cambridge to address remaining concerns about traffic and future growth on the route.