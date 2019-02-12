Forecaster warns incoming high winds could close Orwell Bridge

Highways England said its officers are constantly monitoring wind speeds on the bridge Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

It’s been an unseasonably warm week to end a month that last year saw East Anglia covered in snow – but change is on the horizon, and it could pose some problems for the Monday rush hour.

Experts are predicting a changeable weekend across our region – with mild temperatures and sunny spells on Saturday afternoon making way for grey skies, patchy rain and blustery winds throughout Sunday.

Forecaster Chris Bell, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said we are likely to see some “strong winds” as the weekend goes on, with speeds of up to 45mph on Sunday evening into Monday morning – something that could potentially cause problems for those crossing the Orwell Bridge.

Mr Bell said it “isn’t out of the question” that highways officers may consider closing the bridge, if they judge the blustery conditions to pose a substantial risk.

“If you have got travel plans in the early hours of Monday, that is probably something you would want to pay attention to,” he said.

“The winds should start to ease down on Monday morning.”

A spokesman for Highways England said its officers are “constantly monitoring” conditions, “especially during heightened periods of alert for forecast storms”.

They added that closing the bridge is always a “last resort” and will depend purely on the wind speeds and direction at the time.

Mr Bell said conditions will remain changeable into next week – with patches of wet weather broken up by pleasant sunny spells.