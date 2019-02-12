Orwell Bridge remains open for now as gusts approach 50mph

The Orwell Bridge can be closed by Highways England if wind speeds become dangerous Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The Orwell Bridge is being “constantly monitored” by highways workers as high winds sweep across Suffolk and Essex ahead of the evening commute.

Hi Mark. It's a bit windy out there this afternoon and we're monitoring the situation closely, but the #A14 #Orwell bridge remains open. We'll be sure to let everyone know if the situation changes. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) March 7, 2019

Highways England, which looks after Britain’s A-roads and motorways, has tweeted to reassure drivers that the high winds are being monitored but the bridge remains open at this point in time.

The bridge can be closed if winds reach dangerous speeds - a cross wind of 50mph or a tailwind of 60mph can be enough for Highways England to decide to stop traffic going over the bridge.

Weatherquest forecaster Adam Dury said: “At the moment the winds are peaking, they are at their highest today, around 4pm.

“As we head to the evening the winds should ease slowly but there will still be gusts of around 40mph until about 6pm.

“Heading overnight and into the morning, the wind will die down but there will be a potential frost across the county.”

Top wind speeds recorded in Suffolk by 4pm today were 48mph gusts in Andrewfield and 44mph in Wattisham.