Will the Orwell Bridge be closed?

PUBLISHED: 19:25 03 February 2020

The Orwell Bridge closes in high winds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The Orwell Bridge closes in high winds Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

PaulFleet

Highways England has said it will be closely monitoring the Orwell Bridge ahead of forecasted strong winds on Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters Weatherquest, which covers East Anglia, is anticipating wind speeds in the region of 40mph.

Highways England close the Orwell Bridge whenever gusts reach 50mph, although it has been closed in lower wind speeds.

Closure of the bridge typically leads to travel chaos in Ipswich, with roads in the town centre gridlocked.

A spokesman for Highways England said on Monday: "We'll be monitoring wind speeds throughout tonight, the morning and tomorrow afternoon."

