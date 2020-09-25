High winds expected this afternoon - but no plans yet to close Orwell Bridge

Highways England has said there are no plans in place to close the Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Wind speeds are set to pick up later on Friday - but there are currently no plans to close the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for most of East Anglia, with gusts expected to reach around 50mph in the afternoon.

Highways England has said wind speeds between 2pm and 7pm will be “on the cusp” of the threshold for closing the Orwell Bridge, which is normally shut when gales reach around 50mph.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Wind tunnel testing to prevent Orwell Bridge closures to be completed by end of month

But there are no plans to close the bridge at this time - though Highways England will be monitoring wind speeds throughout the day.

Highways England said on Twitter: “The risk period is between 2pm-7pm on the cusp of our thresholds. We currently have no plans to close the bridge today but we will continue to monitor the wind direction.”

A further update is expected to be issued by Highways England at 1pm.

MORE: Warnings of strong winds up to 55mph on Friday - Orwell Bridge being monitored