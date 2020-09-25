E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

High winds expected this afternoon - but no plans yet to close Orwell Bridge

PUBLISHED: 10:14 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 25 September 2020

Highways England has said there are no plans in place to close the Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Highways England has said there are no plans in place to close the Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Wind speeds are set to pick up later on Friday - but there are currently no plans to close the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for most of East Anglia, with gusts expected to reach around 50mph in the afternoon.

Highways England has said wind speeds between 2pm and 7pm will be “on the cusp” of the threshold for closing the Orwell Bridge, which is normally shut when gales reach around 50mph.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Wind tunnel testing to prevent Orwell Bridge closures to be completed by end of month

But there are no plans to close the bridge at this time - though Highways England will be monitoring wind speeds throughout the day.

Highways England said on Twitter: “The risk period is between 2pm-7pm on the cusp of our thresholds. We currently have no plans to close the bridge today but we will continue to monitor the wind direction.”

A further update is expected to be issued by Highways England at 1pm.

MORE: Warnings of strong winds up to 55mph on Friday - Orwell Bridge being monitored

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich sex offender downloaded indecent images of children onto laptop

Mark Delancey, of Ipswich, downloaded indecent images of children onto his computer. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Four Suffolk care homes report new Covid cases – how well prepared are they for a second wave?

How prepared are Suffolk's care homes for a second wave of coronavirus? Top left: Health secretary Matt Hancock; bottom left, David Finch, chairman of Suffolk's association of independent care providers; bottom right, Mills Meadow in Framlingham, where one positive case has been reported Pictures: PRESS ASSOCIATION/GETTY IMAGES/CEPHAS CARE/ARCHANT

Police make 11 arrests as part of national crackdown on county lines drug dealing

Patrols being carried out at Ipswich railway station Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Van collision causes tailbacks on A12

The van collided with the central reservation near Stratford St Mary on the A12 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lambert keen on new winger as Town boss tries to avoid ‘unfair’ burden on Lankester

Paul Lambert doesn't want to place too heavy a burden on Jack Lankester. Picture: PAGEPIX/STEVEWALLER